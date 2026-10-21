Krissia attracted attention with the choice of song she shared on Instagram after Nikola Tsolov was photographed in close proximity to another woman. The singer published “I Will Overcome“ by British artist RAYE - a title that can be translated as “I Will Overcome“ or “I Will Deal“.

The song tells of the pain of old love, loneliness and the memories that remain even when a person tries to move on. It is this context that has given rise to speculation that Krisia's choice may be related to the end of her relationship with Tsolov. The singer has not publicly stated that the publication was dedicated to him.

Photos published by “Bulgaria Dnes“ showed the 19-year-old racing driver at a JMSN concert in Borisova Gradina in Sofia. Next to him was 27-year-old Tsvetelina, who introduces herself as Lina and works as a freelance clothing model.

According to the publication, at the beginning of the evening the two were more reserved, but later they demonstrated greater closeness. The photos show hugs, holding hands and kisses. The publication claims that Tsolov and Tsvetelina met through mutual friends.

Nikola Tsolov has not publicly commented on his relationship with the young woman. Therefore, it has not been confirmed whether the two are a couple or whether it is a matter of closeness that does not develop into a serious relationship.

Krisia and Nikola Tsolov made their relationship public at the end of 2025. The two shared common moments on social networks, and the singer also supported him during his car races. Among the most memorable appearances of the couple were their photos from a Halloween party, where they were dressed as Batman and Catwoman.

In the summer, it became clear that their relationship had ended. After the breakup, they were spotted at the same place in a capital establishment, but in different companies. Neither of them has publicly shared how the breakup came about.