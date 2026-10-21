Selma Blair speaks out for first time about plane attack

Selma Blair did not mean to hurt anyone during the flight after which she was arrested, her representative Jill Fritzo said. According to her, the actress experienced a medical emergency on board a „Delta Air Lines“ flight from Los Angeles to New York.

„There is much more to this story than has already been reported and we ask that all the facts be considered before jumping to conclusions,“ the statement said. This was the first detailed comment from Selma Blair's team since she appeared in court.

The representative also denied reports that Blair had attempted to open the plane door. "Selma did not mean to hurt anyone," Fritzo said. According to the statement, the actress was traveling with a service dog that "stayed with her" but was taken away by authorities.

Selma Blair was arrested after landing at JFK Airport. On Monday, she pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and was released on $20,000 bail.

According to a law enforcement official quoted by CNN, the actress bit a flight attendant and slashed another during the flight. Prosecutors allege she then kicked a law enforcement officer and a nurse.

Her lawyer, Sean Barnes, told the court that Selma Blair was traveling after long hours on set, fell and hit her head on the plane, and also missed her medication. According to him, she was in a state of medical emergency.

The statement recalls that Blair has multiple sclerosis, whose diagnosis she announced publicly in 2018. The representative also indicated that she has pseudobulbar affect — a neurological condition that can cause sudden and difficult to control laughter or crying.

The actress's team said that her physical abilities have changed over the years and that she lives with daily pain, but has continued to work. According to the representative, Blair has participated in seven film and television projects in 2026.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. Federal charges may also be filed for the alleged actions during the flight. At present, Blair remains a defendant, and the allegations against her have not been proven in court.