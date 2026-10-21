Former Disney actor convicted of $2 million gold scam

Former Disney actor Eric von Detten and Rosland Capital are defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by an elderly couple who claim they were duped into investing more than $2 million in gold coins of much lower value. The lawsuit was filed in May 2026 in Los Angeles County District Court. The allegations have not been proven by a final court decision.

The plaintiffs, ages 85 and 97, say they paid $2,146,958.22 for coins that were worth an estimated $1,360,925. According to the documents, the difference of more than $780,000 was only discovered after their retirement savings were transferred to a gold individual retirement account.

The family says they contacted Rosland Capital after seeing television commercials that portrayed gold and other precious metals as a hedge against inflation, political instability and a weakening dollar. The lawsuit says the ads were heavily targeted at seniors.

When they asked to speak to the company’s top advisor, they were directed to von Detten, who worked as an account representative. The couple alleges that she made it clear to him that she had never invested in gold and had little knowledge of the precious metals market.

“They were very clear to von Detten that they had never invested in gold or other precious metals,“ the lawsuit states.

According to the plaintiffs,the actor assured them that he was familiar with precious metals investments and specialized retirement accounts.They say they trusted him and, on his recommendation, transferred all the funds from their traditional IRA accounts.

After the retirement funds were spent, the couple alleges that Eric von Detten convinced her to invest an additional $114,000 through a family trust. The lawsuit alleges elder abuse, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and misappropriation.

Rosland Capital filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2026. That complicates the plaintiffs’ ability to recover their funds, but does not constitute a judgment on the allegations themselves.

Representatives for von Detten could not be reached for comment by the Los Angeles Times. As of press time, there was no indication that the court had ruled on the merits of the couple’s claims.

Eric von Detten rose to fame in the 1990s with his roles in the films “Brink!“ and “The Princess Diaries“, as well as the television series “So Weird“. He voiced Sid in “Toy Story 3“ since 2010, after playing the same role in the original 1995 film.

In 2018, von Detten joined Rosland Capital. The lawsuit against him and the company is pending in a civil case.