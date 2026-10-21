Adele is preparing a new album for 2027 after retiring from the stage

Adele has resumed work on new music in London and could release her next album in 2027. This is claimed by a source quoted by The Sun and the British Mirror. However, the singer has not yet officially confirmed the new project, nor its title, songs or release date.

According to the publication Adele has spent at least two weeks writing and recording new material. She worked at Church Studios in Crouch End, North London, after traveling from her home in Los Angeles.

The singer also organized a secret performance at the Roundhouse in Camden. The idea was for the audience to hear the new songs without knowing who would be performing, so that Adele could get feedback on the material.

“She is preparing for a big comeback and booked the venue as a secret way to get feedback on her new songs“, the source said.

The performance was later cancelled, he said, and there are currently no plans to reschedule it. “But new music is definitely coming and she is excited to release a new album next year“, the source added.

Church Studios holds a special place in the singer's career. It is where she recorded parts of “25“, the 2015 album that included the hits “Hello“ and “When We Were Young“. The studio is affiliated with producer Paul Epworth, who has worked with Adele on some of her most popular songs.

Adele's latest studio album is “30“, released in 2021. It was created during a period of personal change and includes the single “Easy on Me“.

After the end of the “Weekends with Adele“ residency in Las Vegas in November 2024, the singer said she intended to retire for a longer period. The news of the London recordings suggests a possible change in her plans, but for now it is only information from an unnamed source, not an officially announced return.