Director Stiliyan Ivanov left "Before Lunch" after a heated argument with Petar Dochev

A stormy verbal clash between director Stiliyan Ivanov and host Petar Dochev interrupted Ivanov's participation in "Before Lunch" on bTV. The director left the studio after an argument that began with a conversation about spiritual teachers and sects and moved on to a line about a kiss between Ivanov and a boy behind the scenes. The incident was reported by BLITZ and "Flagman".

Ivanov was a guest commentator in the "Curious of the Week" section together with Iva Sofianska. In today's episode, he and Dochev got into an argument after the host talked about spiritual teacher Paul Mackenzie and his followers in Kenya. In the conversation, the host also made a remark to the director about kissing a boy behind the scenes.

The claim about the kiss itself has not been confirmed by independent data in the available publications and is presented as part of the television dispute. Ivanov reacted by pointing out that there are his cameramen in the studio and that the remark concerns a person from his team.

„If Petar Dochev sits at the table across from me, I will not be here“, said Stiliyan Ivanov.

The tension also increased after insinuations about who is kicking whom under the table during the broadcast. Petar Dochev tried to bring the conversation back to the topic of spiritual teachers, but the director stood up and walked towards the studio exit.

Before leaving, Stiliyan Ivanov stated that he would not be on the show in its next edition if Petar Dochev was sitting opposite him again. The host called him to return, but Ivanov refused.

„I am not anyone's teacher. I have always told my students that I am their classmate“, said the director.

Stiliyan Ivanov was supposed to comment on stories related to Vanga. bTV confirms that on October 21 he was among the participants in the column „Curious of the Week“, but the television station has not published a separate announcement about the conflict that arose or about the director's future participation.