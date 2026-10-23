On October 23, 1954, in Paris, the Western countries signed a package of treaties that changed the post-war status of the Federal Republic of Germany. The Paris Agreements provided for the termination of the occupation regime, the expansion of German powers, and the country's accession to the Western security system.

It is important to note that on this date Germany did not immediately become a member of NATO and its sovereignty was not immediately restored. On October 23, the protocol for accession to the North Atlantic Treaty was signed, and the agreements entered into force after parliamentary ratification. The occupation regime was ended on 5 May 1955, and the Federal Republic of Germany became the 15th member of NATO on 6 May.

The failure of the European Defence Community

Until the Paris Agreements, the Western Allies were looking for another model for including German military contributions in the defence of Europe. The draft European Defence Community envisaged a supranational structure involving France, Italy, the Benelux countries and the Federal Republic of Germany. However, the French parliament rejected the treaty in August 1954.

The failure forced the US, Great Britain, France and other Western European countries to seek a new solution. At the London Conference from 28 September to 3 October 1954, a political agreement was reached to include the Federal Republic in NATO and in the revised Brussels Treaty. The final documents were signed in Paris on October 23.

What the Federal Republic Gets

The treaties restored broad powers to the German government in domestic and foreign policy. At the same time, the United States, Great Britain and France retained their special rights related to Berlin, German unification and the final peace settlement. Thus, the sovereignty of the Federal Republic was significantly expanded, but not completely unlimited.

Bonn also made specific military commitments. The country renounced the production of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, and its future armed forces were to be built within the framework of a common Western defense. At the same time, Italy and the Federal Republic of Germany were invited to join the enlarged Brussels Treaty, which later became the basis of the Western European Union.

The beginning of a new division

On 6 May 1955, the German instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty was deposited and the Federal Republic officially joined NATO. Three days later, German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer participated in the first meeting of the North Atlantic Council with German representation. He defined NATO's objectives as compatible with the “natural aspiration of the German people for security and peace“.

The accession of West Germany had an immediate strategic effect. On 14 May 1955, the Soviet Union created the Warsaw Pact, which included the German Democratic Republic. Thus divided Germany became one of the most important fronts of the Cold War, and the decisions from Paris placed the Federal Republic permanently in the Western political and military camp.

Sources: www1.wdr.de