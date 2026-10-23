Daria Simeonova turns 37

She started on stage with a small role, but her path gradually led her to a leading role in the cinema. Daria Simeonova was born on October 23, 1989 in Sofia, and on October 23, 2026 she turns 37.

In May 2011, she graduated from the National Academy of Dramatic Arts and Film, specializing in "Acting for Dramatic Theater" in the class of Prof. Dr. Atanas Atanasov. A few months later, in February 2012, she became part of the troupe of the "Sofia" Theater. Her theatrical debut was in the production of "Tiramisu" by Nikolay Polyakov, where she played the role of Manager.

From the theater stage to the television screen

Simeonova also plays in the Theater Workshop “Sfumato“, and among the performances in which she participated are “Antigone“ and “Contempt“. For the role of Chorus in “Antigone“ she was nominated for the “Icarus“ award for supporting female role and for “Askeer“ in the “Rising Star“ category. For “Contempt“ she received a nomination for “Icarus“ for leading female role.

She gained wider popularity with the image of PR woman Natalia in the TV series “Stolen Life“. This was followed by appearances in “Undercover“ and “Don't Think About Me“, where she played Asya. In an interview with bTV, the actress described her character with the words: “Asya is very funny to me, I really enjoy exploring her and reincarnating“.

The first leading role in the cinema

An important stage in her career was the film “Mother“ by Zornitsa Sofia. The film was inspired by the story of theater director Elena Panayotova, who works with children in Bulgaria and Africa. Simeonova plays the main role, and part of the filming was done in Kenya, including in Kibera.

The actress herself defines her participation in the film as her first leading role in the cinema. For the preparation and filming, she works with children from different backgrounds, and the production combines play and documentary elements. “Mother“ becomes one of her most recognizable film works, along with her appearances in the films “Wild and Happy“ and “Block“.

Thus, Daria Simeonova celebrates her birthday with a career that spans the theater stage, television series and cinema, without remaining within the framework of just one type of role.

Sources: fakti.bg, btv.bg, old-news.bnr.bg