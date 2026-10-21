Steve Lukather at 69: The Guitarist Behind Toto and Thriller

Before the first chord of “Hold the Line“ Steve Lukather is a 19-year-old guitarist in a studio where everyone expects him to prove that he deserves his place. Years later, this part will become one of Toto's signatures. Today Lukather turns 69.

He was born on October 21, 1957 in Los Angeles. In the mid-1970s, he became close to David Page and the brothers Jeff and Steve Porcaro. In 1976, Toto was formed around these musicians, and two years later the band released its self-titled debut album.

The Party That Toto Started With

„Hold the Line“ was Toto's first single and the song that put the band on the map. In an interview with Guitar Lukather recalled the tension during the recording: „I was 19 years old and I was terribly scared.“ According to him, the other musicians watched him through the studio window, expecting him to show what he could do.

Toto gradually became one of the most sought-after American rock bands. The big success came with the album „Toto IV“ from 1982, which included the songs „Rosanna“ and „Africa“. At the 1983 Grammy Awards, the album won Album of the Year, and Rosanna was named Record of the Year.

Lukater also had a role in George Benson's Grammy-winning hit "Turn Your Love Around." He co-wrote the song with Bill Champlin and Jay Graydon.

The Guitarist in the Shadow of "Thriller"

One of the most interesting pages in his career is related to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Lukather, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro and David Page participated in the work on the album, which later became one of the most significant recordings in the history of pop music.

On “Beat It“ Lukather played rhythm guitar and bass guitar. Eddie Van Halen recorded the famous solo, but the foundation of the rock sound was also built by the Toto musician's part. Lukather also played on other songs from the album, including “The Girl Is Mine“ and “Human Nature“.

His studio work was not limited to one group. At various times, he participated in recordings by Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, George Benson and other artists. This side of his career remains less visible to the public, but it is precisely this that makes him one of the most sought-after session guitarists in Los Angeles.

From Toto to the solo scene

Lukather began his solo career with the album “Lukather“ in 1989. More recordings, tours and appearances outside of Toto followed. In 2002, he received a “Grammy“ for the album “No Substitutions - Live in Osaka“, recorded with guitarist Larry Carlton.

In Toto, Lukather remains the musician who connects the different periods of the group's history. Behind his name stand simultaneously the big stadium hits, the studio work and that brief moment before the first solo passage, when a young guitarist has to choose between fear and music.

Sources: guitar.com, musicradar.com, nationalworld.com