Alexandra Feigin and Petar Dochev showed their love in Budapest (PHOTOS)

Alexandra Feigin and Petar Dochev are no longer hiding their relationship. The figure skater published photos from Budapest, in which she poses with the actor and TV presenter, and in one of the shots the two are holding hands.

Feigin added an emoji with the Hungarian flag and glitter to the photos, without additional text. The shots come after months of joint appearances, trips and professional commitments, which gradually drew attention to the relationship between the two.

От телевизионното студио до общата сцена

Александра Фейгин и Петър Дочев се запознават покрай нейно гостуване в предаването „Преди обед“, където той ѝ взема интервю. Впоследствие двамата започват да работят заедно по различни проекти, сред които е спектакълът „Кораб в сърцето“. Постановката съчетава театър, поезия и фигурно пързаляне и е вдъхновена от света и стиховете на Христо Фотев.

“Throughout projects together, we saw that we had some interest“, Feigin said in the podcast “After the Games“. She explained that their relationship developed gradually after they started spending more time together and discovered common themes.

The figure skater also said that Dochev's intelligence impressed her. According to her, he is the more romantic of the two and it is he who makes gestures towards her more often.

The first hints came in the summer

In August, their relationship became the topic of secular publications after almost simultaneous photos from the same seaside destination. Dochev showed shots with a sea view and a blonde woman photographed from behind, as well as shadows of two people holding hands. Feigin also posted photos from a place with a similar landscape and characteristic white houses.

Source: ladyzone.bg