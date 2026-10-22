Antoinette Pepe reveals about her exes in "The Farm"

Antoinette Pepe surprised ultramarathoner Julian with a story about her relationships with her ex-partners in "The Farm". She shared that the fathers of her three children visit her home with their current girlfriends and spend time together around a table.

“My ex-husbands come home with their girlfriends, one room is freed up for them, we cook and sit at the table together“, said Antoinette Pepe.

According to her, the happiness of the children should be more important than public prejudices. She emphasized that separation does not necessarily mean enmity and that former partners can maintain good manners.

The conversation took place while Pepe and Julian were digging in the garden on the farm. Prompted by her words, Julian also talked about his relationship with the mother of his child. He said that he did not expect such understanding from his ex-wife. The two united around the thesis that after the end of a relationship, it is more reasonable for people to move on without unnecessary conflicts.

Pepe entered the show with Ivo Karamanski-sin

Antoinet Pepe joined the anniversary family season of “The Farm“ together with her current partner Ivo Karamanski-sin. The conversation with Julian focused on the relationships between former partners and the role of a peaceful family environment for children.

Violeta and Nikolay returned after seven weeks

Meanwhile, Violetta and her brother Nikolay crossed the threshold of the farm again after seven weeks out of the game. The two were eliminated in the first elimination duel of the season, but were given the opportunity to return due to extraordinary circumstances.

Health problems in the family prevented the spouses Lazar and Galina from participating in the show. They were supposed to take the place of the eliminated couple Kristiana and Rumiana in the last duel. The grand prize in “The Farm“ is 75,000 euros.

Upon their return, Violetta and Nikolay found that the farm had already been divided into camps. According to the story in the show, old friendships have turned into alliances and conflicts, and the two have found themselves at the center of a new dynamic.

Source: marica.bg