Jay-Z to headline 2027 Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, Deadline reports, citing a music industry insider. The 56-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is set to take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, outside Los Angeles, on Feb. 14, 2027.

This is Super Bowl LXI. The game itself will be played at SoFi Stadium, and Jay-Z's participation has not yet been officially announced by the National Football League, Apple Music or Roc Nation. Thus, the information is currently based on the confirmation of the unnamed source to Deadline, and not a public announcement from the organizers.

The rapper has been part of the organization of the show since 2019.

The choice would have particular weight, since Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has been the NFL's music content partner and participated in the creation of the halftime show since 2019. In 2024, the partnership was renewed for another five years. Within the framework of this role, Roc Nation has a hand in selecting and producing the artists for the most watched musical event around the NFL season finale.

“The NFL has a huge platform and it needs to be inclusive“, Jay-Z said in 2019 when announcing the partnership.

The announcement comes in a year marked by important anniversaries in his career. 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of his debut album “Reasonable Doubt“ and the 25th anniversary of the release of “The Blueprint“. Jay-Z has won 25 Grammy Awards and is this year the centerpiece of a concert program dedicated to the three decades since the beginning of his career.

Official announcement pending

According to published information, Jay-Z has selected himself as the headlining artist, after Roc Nation played a key role in the selection process. However, this remains a claim by sources until the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation officially confirm his name.

Super Bowl LXI will take place on February 14, 2027 in Inglewood. The NFL regular season will conclude before the two finalists are determined, and the finalists will be announced after the conference championship games on January 31, 2027.

Source: deadline.com