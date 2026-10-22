Recipe of the day: Autumn spring rolls with cabbage and carrots

Necessary products:

spring roll wrappers - 10 pcs.;

white cabbage - 300 g;

carrots - 120 g;

mushrooms - 120 g;

onions - 80 g;

soy sauce - 2 tbsp.;

oil - 1 tbsp.;

grated ginger - 1 tsp.;

black pepper - 1/4 tsp.;

salt - 1/4 tsp;

flour - 1 tbsp;

water - 2 tbsp;

frying oil - 600 ml.

For serving:

sweet chili sauce - 100 ml

Method of preparation:

Cut the cabbage into thin strips, grate the carrots coarsely, and chop the onion and mushrooms finely. First, cook the onion and mushrooms until the liquid from the mushrooms has almost evaporated. Then add the cabbage, carrots and ginger.

The vegetables are cooked for another 4-5 minutes, so that they soften slightly but retain their firmness. After seasoning with soy sauce, salt and pepper, the filling is left to cool for 15 minutes. This makes it easier to roll up and reduces the risk of the crusts getting soggy.

The crusts are closed with a flour mixture

To glue the rolls, mix 1 tbsp. flour and 2 tbsp. water. Place about 2 tbsp. filling in each crust. The bottom edge is folded over the vegetables, the side edges are tucked in, and the crust is rolled up tightly. The last end is smeared with the flour mixture.

The crusts should be kept covered with a slightly damp cloth while working, because they dry quickly and can crack. It is important not to overfill the rolls, so that they close well and retain their shape when frying.

Fry in small batches

For frying, 600 ml of oil is used, heated to about 175 degrees. The rolls are cooked in several batches for 3-4 minutes and turned over until they become evenly golden. After removing, leave them for 2-3 minutes on kitchen paper or a wire rack.

Serve them hot with 100 ml of sweet chili sauce. The remaining rolls can be stored for up to 2 days in a tightly closed container in the refrigerator.

Source: gotvach.bg