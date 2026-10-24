Denis Teofikov remained forever 21 with his songs

On stage, Denis Teofikov seemed like a performer for whom the greatest songs were yet to come. Born on July 20, 2000 in Sofia, he died on October 24, 2021, at only 21 years old. In the short time he worked professionally, he managed to become one of the recognizable young voices in Bulgarian pop-folk.

The news of his death was announced by the music company “Payner“, with which the singer worked. “At the age of 21, one of the best young performers of the music company “Payner“ left us – Denis Teofikov“, the statement released at the time said. It emphasized that he left an impression with his energy and the way he was present on stage.

Music inherited from the family

Denis grew up in a family of musicians. His mother Venera is a singer, and his father Ateshkan Teofikov is a guitarist and musician. Denis himself studied at the National Music School “Lyubomir Pipkov“ in Sofia, and as a teenager he appeared in television music formats. He participated in “Bulgaria's Got Talent“ and in “X Factor“, where he got the opportunity to be seen by a wider audience.

His professional path accelerated in 2018, when he started working with “Payner“. Among the first songs with which his name is associated is “Greshka beshe“ – a duet with Tsvetelina Yaneva. This was followed by “Milo moe“, “Katastrofa“ and “Kato za peslon“, as well as joint projects with Emilia and Malkata.

Duets with Emilia and the voice that remained

A special place in his short discography is occupied by the songs with Emilia – “Akula“ and “Trġgvaj si“. They introduced him to a large audience and showed a performer who combines youthful energy with a pop-folk sound. After his death, songs recorded earlier were also presented. Among them is “#Indifferent“, created with the participation of Sylvester Mateev-Silver and published in 2023.

Thus, Denis Teofikov's music continues to appear even after his death - not as a new beginning, but as a preserved voice from a career that was interrupted too early. His songs remain the most essential part of his memory: several years of work, dozens of performances and a promise of development that failed to be fully lived out.

Denis Teofikov remains 21. But “My Dear“, “Akula“, “Go Away“, “Catastrophe“ and “As if for the Last Time” continue to bring his voice back to the audience.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, signal.bg