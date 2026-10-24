Goji at 57: the bass that became part of Bulgarian television

On stage, his bass often stands one step behind the spotlight, but his face has long been among the most recognizable in Bulgarian music. Georgi Milchev – Goji was born on October 24, 1969 in Vratsa and has been associated with the “Ku-ku Band“ for more than three decades.

For the general public, he is the musician with the bass guitar, the sense of humor and the unchanging presence behind Slavi Trifonov. For his colleagues, however, Goji is also a singer, a songwriter and one of the people who built the sound of the group.

From the first tours to the television scene

„Ku-ku Band“ was created in 1993. Georgi Milchev joined the formation at the end of the same year, when the group began to establish itself with national tours and a mix of rock, pop, folklore and satirical lyrics.

The first tour was with the program „Ragay chushki v boba“, and in 1994 a second national tour followed. These concerts marked the beginning of a path that gradually took the musicians from the club and concert stages to the big television airwaves.

One of the dates that Goji points out as important in his path is April 1, 1995. Then, in Hall 12 of the National Palace of Culture, the show “The Channel“ was filmed - the format from which part of the team behind “Slavi's Show“ later developed.

A Musician, Not Just a Television Personality

Over the years, “Ku-ku Band“ has become one of the most popular Bulgarian bands. The formation has more than 20 albums, over 300 songs, hundreds of concerts and more than 10 tours. Among the most famous titles with which Goji's name is associated as a performer or author are "A red Ferrari", "No money, act", "Let me hurt" and "Love".

In the song "Love" he worked together with Nevena Tsoneva and "Ku-ku Band". Goji also contributed to other compositions created for the group and for Slavi Trifonov. Thus, his role gradually goes beyond that of an instrumentalist in a television orchestra.

„Slavi's Show is my home“, said Goji in an interview for bTV in 2009.

He also participated in „Dancing Stars“, where he showed a side of his character different from that of the bassist, who usually stays behind the vocalists and the host.

Goji and the music behind the screen

After the end of „Slavi's Show“ the musicians from „Ku-ku Band“ continued to meet the audience through concerts, solo performances and new projects. In 2026, Goji was again active with music, including in joint performances with Yordan Yonchev – The Gamzata.

Georgi Milchev remains recognizable not because of one hit or one television role, but because of his perseverance. From the first tours in the 90s to today's stages, he is part of a generation of musicians for whom live playing is a profession, a habit and a way to stay close to the audience.

Sources: btv.bg, bgvoice.com, signal.bg