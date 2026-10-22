Desi Tsoneva witnessed the brutal murder of a dog in Sofia

Desi Tsoneva witnessed the shooting of a dog in the capital's "Boyana" district. The animal was shot with a bullet in the area of the intersection of "Gerganitsa" and "Desislava" streets, BLITZ reported.

“They brutally killed a puppy in front of my eyes“, Mitko Tsonev's daughter told “Bulgaria Dnes“. According to her, the animal was not homeless and did not show aggression. It lived on the street with another dog, and residents of the area took care of the two animals and built them a hut.

According to a publication by BLITZ, the incident occurred on October 17 between 18:50 and 18:55, near a pharmacy and the church in the neighborhood. Ilcho Ivanov said that after the shooting, he took the dog to a veterinary clinic.

“Doctor Yanovski was fighting for his life, but the bullet had taken away his chances“, Ivanov wrote on social networks. According to him, the animal died despite the assistance provided. He also stated that the shooting was carried out by a group of young people on bicycles.

Desi Tsoneva said that she had notified the law enforcement authorities and that the case was under investigation. "I am not yet authorized to disclose details," she said.

The information published so far does not indicate any suspects identified or detained, nor any charges filed. No official information has been published by the Ministry of Interior or the Prosecutor's Office confirming the identity of the perpetrators or the course of the investigation.