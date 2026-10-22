Bulgarian flight attendants were inspired by Victoria’s Secret and became a hit on TikTok (VIDEO)

Flight attendants of “Bulgaria Air“ turned the aisle between the seats of an airplane into a catwalk and sparked international interest on TikTok. The video, inspired by the Victoria’s Secret show, has accumulated over 2 million views, hundreds of thousands of likes and attracted the attention of the American fashion brand itself.

The clip appeared just days after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026, held on October 18 in Los Angeles. Instead of the famous angel wings and designer models from the show, Bulgarian flight attendants parade in their uniforms down the aisle of the plane.

The video is titled It’s showtime... and uses a popular audio clip related to backstage moments from the fashion show and supermodel Adriana Lima. The clip quickly became one of the most successful posts of a Bulgarian airline on social media.

Among the thousands of reactions, there was also one from the official Victoria's Secret profile. The American company made a joke about the profession of Bulgarian women and the iconic wings of its models, defining their fashion show as a new favorite way to walk the catwalk.

„Bulgaria Air“ responded in the same vein that the wings are to some extent a trademark of the airline.

The compliments were also joined by American influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hailey Kalil, who has millions of followers on social media. She commented with surprise at how good the flight attendants look even in the usual lighting in the airplane cabin.

The reactions were not limited to the fashion sphere. Users from different countries began to write that the video made them look for flights to Bulgaria. Among the widely shared reactions, there is even a user who showed a reservation for a flight from Milan to Sofia.

The clip was created by marketing agency Angard in conjunction with Brand New Ideas, the official advertising agency of „Bulgaria Air“.

The moment for the publication turned out to be particularly appropriate. Just days earlier, Victoria's Secret held its next major show in Los Angeles, continuing the brand's revival of one of the most recognizable spectacles in the fashion industry.

Some of the most famous models associated with Victoria's Secret over the years appeared on the catwalk, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin. They were joined by Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, Anok Yay and other representatives of the new generation of models.

The musical program was also built around popular names. Megan The Stallion, Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Moroney performed live. The show also brought back one of Victoria's Secret's most famous traditions – jeweled Fantasy Bra.

It was in this atmosphere that the Bulgarian flight attendants created their much simpler version of the famous catwalk. Without complex scenography and expensive costumes, a few seconds of video from an airplane cabin proved to be enough to reach millions of users and Victoria's Secret itself.

And the similarity between the two worlds proved to be convenient for social networks: Victoria's Secret models wear wings for the show, while the Bulgarian “angels“ work with real ones.