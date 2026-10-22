Three Bachelors from Season 1 Return to "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise"

At the end of last night's shocking episode of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ it became clear that three familiar participants are returning to the mansion. Krasimir Tomov, Valentin Petrov and Penko Obretenov have already gone through the first season of the reality show, but they are getting a new chance to look for love among the participants and relationships that have already begun to develop.

Krassimir Tomov Returns After the First Season Finale

Krassimir Tomov has an economics degree and runs a car dealership and a pawn shop. In the first season, he attracted attention right at the beginning when he presented a diamond ring to Ana-Shermin. The gesture did not lead to a lasting development of their relationship.

Later, the pop-folk singer Chiara also joined the story, and Krasimir found himself in a love triangle. Despite the series of twists and turns, he reached the season finale.

Valentin Petrov re-enters the mansion

Valentin Petrov, known to viewers as Valio, is originally from Burgas. He is a model, holder of the title “Mr. Varna“, and in parallel works as a bartender and hookah player.

In the first season, his relationship with Emily went through a period of tension. After he upset her with an indecent proposal, Valentin gave her a rose as an apology. However, he left the show at one of the rose ceremonies.

Penko Obretenov gets a new chance

Penko Obretenov is from Pleven and is a doctor by profession. He received his doctorate in 2019. In the first season, he presented himself as an athletic man with an interest in fitness and bodybuilding. His hobbies also include caring for animals, snowboarding and high speeds.

Penko is also remembered for his sense of humor, as well as his frank admission that his previous serious relationship had left its mark. The return of the three men poses a new test for the already formed sympathies in the mansion. The development of their relationship will be shown in the next episodes of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“.