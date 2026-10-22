A declaration of love shook up "Game of Wills": Mario confessed his feelings for Julia

Mario made an attempt to get closer to Julia on “Game of Wills“, but received a cold response. "Little Chicago", as he was called upon entering the show, accepted Ivet Lalova's offer to give up his favorite hair gel to spend two minutes alone with Julia.

In a personal conversation, Mario admitted to her that she had helped him survive in the Swamp. “I only held on for you“, Mario said.

However, Yulia reminded him that she had been in a relationship for six months and that he was aware of it.

Instead of a romantic response, Yulia said that she had been hearing negative comments about Mario. He replied that he knew who was speaking against him and that she could count on him if the two of them ended up in the same tribe.

Ivet Lalova added that Mario's interest in Yulia did not start in recent days. According to her, he had been talking about her for five weeks and even wanted to send her flowers. The revelation made Yulia blush, but it didn't change the fact that she was already engaged.

The love scene was also accompanied by a new conflict between Mario and the other participants. Ivet Lalova called him “Judas“ because of his vote against his twin Ivaylo. According to what was shown in the show, Ivaylo first helped Mario save himself, and later Mario voted for him to leave the game.

Mario explained that he wanted to eliminate a strong participant and that anyone in his place would have done the same. After returning from the Swamp, he is now part of the Hurricanes.

Some of the participants questioned whether his feelings for Yulia were completely sincere, or whether they could provide him with support and a future alliance in the game.