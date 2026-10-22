32-year-old Romeo is the oldest Saker Falcon in the world

Romeo is the first scientifically documented falcon in the world to reach the impressive age of 32 years, which is a record for the European Saker Falcon, Nova TV reported. His story is even more interesting given the fact that for more than 20 years, the Saker Falcon did not breed in the wild of Bulgaria.

"Romeo has been with us at the rescue center for many years. He is now also a grandfather. This Saker Falcon is documented in a scientific manuscript as a bird that has passed the age of over 30 years". He explained this in “Hello, Bulgaria” Dr. Rusko Petrov from the Wildlife Rescue Center in Stara Zagora at the organization "Green Balkans".

According to him, Romeo was hatched in the "Boynitsi" Zoo. "We contacted our colleagues to confirm his age. Because his peers died of old age between the ages of 23 and 25. We had two birds that lived to be 26 and 27, respectively", said Petrov.

And he added: "We managed to find another such bird that lived to be 30, but it has not been described in a scientific paper. For the moment, Romeo is the only one that is the subject of such research".

Petrov emphasized that thanks to Romeo, the species has already been restored as a nesting bird on the territory of the country. He has over 60 children