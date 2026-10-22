First TRAILER for Season 3 of "The Rings of Power" showed the rise of Sauron

Prime Video presented the massive trailer for the third season of „The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), which will begin on November 11.

The new footage shows Middle-earth in the midst of the war against Sauron. An army of orcs, dragons and the fearsome Nazgûl expands the influence of the Dark Lord, while elves, humans and dwarves try to stop his advance.

The first four episodes of season 3 will be available on Prime Video on November 11. Two more will be released on November 18, and the final two episodes are scheduled for November 25.

The third season pits the various peoples of Middle-earth in a common battle against Sauron and his army. The Nazgûl now roam the lands clad in black armor, while the elves try to hold the front lines.

Tensions are also rising among the dwarves of Khazad-dûm, where family relationships are put to the test. In the island kingdom of Númenor, political conflicts threaten to escalate into civil war.

In the eastern lands of Rûn Gandalf begins to use the full power of his magical abilities in an attempt to change the course of the rising war.

Charlie Vickers reprises his role as Sauron, and Welsh actress Morfydd Clarke returns as Galadriel. Robert Aramayo returns as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova plays the elf Arondir, and Charles Edwards returns as Celebrimbor. The cast also includes Robert Strange and Marcella Cavena.

Jamie Campbell Bower joins season 3

Among the most interesting new additions is British actor Jamie Campbell Bower, known to the general public as Vecna from Stranger Things. The third season also features actors Eddie Marsan, Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young.

Another interesting name is Simon Pegg. The British actor from "Mission: Impossible" and Shaun of the Dead will voice Balrog, it was announced during San Diego Comic-Con.

The third season is once again led by creators and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Directors include Charlotte Brandström, Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz, each of whom is responsible for several episodes.

“The Rings of Power“ is based on the world created by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien, and sets its story thousands of years before the events of „The Hobbit“ and „The Lord of the Rings“. The series follows the Second Age of Middle-earth, the rise of Sauron, the creation of the Rings of Power, and the events that ultimately lead to the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.