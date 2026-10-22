Judi Dench can no longer act due to progressive vision loss

British actress Judi Dench has revealed that her progressive vision loss is no longer allowing her to act in theatre or film. The 91-year-old “Oscar“ winner, one of the most respected figures in British cinema and theatre, told BBC Radio 4 that she can no longer even read.

Dench lives with age-related macular degeneration, which affects central vision. She announced her diagnosis in 2012, but in the following years the condition gradually worsened. As early as 2025, the actress admitted that she could not leave her house alone, as there was a risk of tripping or falling.

Her vision is now so limited that she has difficulty recognizing people. This sometimes leads to comical situations. Dench said that she sometimes approaches a stranger, thinking he is an acquaintance, and almost hugs him before realizing her mistake.

In 2025, the actress shared in an interview with her longtime friend and colleague Ian McKellen that she can no longer recognize faces, watch television or read. Years earlier, she explained that her condition also makes it almost impossible to remember lines - a particularly serious obstacle for an actress known for her exceptional memory.

When asked how she accepts aging, Judi Dench replied without sentimentality: “There is nothing good about it. I don't think much about it.“

From Shakespeare to James Bond

Judi Dench's professional journey spans nearly seven decades. She began her theatrical career in the 1950s and became one of the most famous British interpreters of William Shakespeare.

The world's audience also knows her as M, the head of British intelligence in the James Bond films. Dench first appeared in the role in “Goldeneye“ in 1995 and played it for nearly two decades - first alongside Pierce Brosnan, and then Daniel Craig.

In the interview, the actress also recalls a lunch with former MI6 head Sir David Spedding - a meeting she describes as extremely exciting. Asked if she had a preference for who should be the next James Bond, Dench answered briefly: “No“.

In 1999, Judi Dench won the “Oscar“ for a supporting actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love“. Interestingly, her screen presence in the film is relatively short – about eight minutes, but it is enough to bring her the most prestigious award in American cinema.

The meeting with Sidney Poitier that leaves Judi Dench speechless

Among the personal stories that the actress tells the BBC is her meeting with Sidney Poitier – the first black actor to win an “Oscar“ for a leading male role.

Dench was acting in New York when, after a performance, Poitier entered her dressing room while director Richard Eyre was talking to her. According to her, the appearance of the American film legend was so impressive that she felt like she had fallen into a “wind tunnel“.

“I didn't say much. I just stood there with my mouth open. So charming. And very tall“, the British actress recalls.

Shakespeare also remains an integral part of Dench's life. Her fascination began at the age of nine, when she watched her brother as King Duncan in “Macbeth“. Later, the playwright's plays and sonnets became one of the defining lines of her theatrical career.

Although the loss of her eyesight no longer allows her to work on stage and in front of a film camera, Judi Dench has not completely withdrawn from public life. In 2026, she appeared again in the television special Tea with Judi Dench, this time with Ian McKellen, where the two talked about Shakespeare, fame, acting, and their long-standing friendship.

Dench remains active off-screen. Just days before her last interview, she was among more than 100 cast and crew members of the radio series The Archers who called on the BBC to keep the production in Birmingham.