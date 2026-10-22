Poli Genova, Ventsi Mitsov, Chris Makarov among the new participants in "Traitors: Game of Traitors"

The start of the second season of „Traitors: Game of Traitors“ is approaching, and five more popular participants are ready to cross the threshold of the „Euxinograd“ palace and embark on the game of trust, strategies and betrayals. Starting November 6th on bTV, they will face the challenge of unraveling other people's intentions, building alliances and keeping their own secrets. Under the watchful eye of the host Vlado Karamazov, everyone will have to rely on their own intuition and carefully assess who to trust, because in this game even the best-considered move can turn out to be a mistake.

Who are the new five participants who will embark on “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ on November 6?

Punk rock musician, university professor and former municipal councilor – Ventsi Mitsov finds it difficult to fit into one role. He has a scientific degree “PhD“, leads the “Big Band“ Blagoevgrad and is an author of symphonic, chamber, stage, film and theater music. His scientific interests are focused on counterculture and musical plagiarism – themes that suggest a good sense of the original and the borrowed.

In the palace “Euxinograd“, however, it will not be enough to recognize false tones. In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Ventsi will have to read between the lines and assess whose arguments sound convincing. Will he expose other people's maneuvers with cool analysis, or will he himself have to conduct the events behind the scenes?

With an entrepreneurial spirit, a love for animals and extensive experience in formats – Denislava Velkova is one of those people who are not afraid to take risks. She turned her passion for animals into her own business, building a grooming salon, and her participation in various reality adventures made her a multiple finalist. Denise defines herself as a risk-taker who doesn't hesitate to jump into the deep end.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ however, courage can be a double-edged sword. Denislava will have to decide when to attack, when to wait and most of all - who to trust. Because in the Palace of Secrets, even the most daring move can turn out to be a step straight into a trap.

A champion in speedcubing, with eight national records and dozens of competitions won - Kristina Kostova is among the most prominent representatives of speedcubing in Bulgaria. For more than a decade, she has been improving her skills every day, and her participation in “Bulgaria's Got Talent“ brought her a “Golden Button“ and second place in the last season.

Accustomed to finding the right combination in seconds, in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ she will face a riddle without a ready-made solution, in which logic will be only part of the equation. Whether Kristina will be able to sort out the facts and reveal other people's strategies will become clear very soon.

Singer, musician and actor with a distinctive creative style – Kristiyan Makarov, known as Chris from “Molets“, grew up with music, playing various instruments and singing in a choir since childhood. In 2020, together with Yulian Slavchev, they created the group “Molets“, which quickly became one of the most successful phenomena on the new Bulgarian music scene. The two win prestigious awards, release a platinum album and conquer major concert stages.

In music, Chris knows how to turn feelings into words, but in the Palace of Secrets, perhaps the most important will be those he keeps silent about. Will he be able to catch the false notes in the testimonies of others, or will he show that he can keep secrets just as well as he can create music?

Having represented Bulgaria at the “Eurovision“ twice, with international recognition and hits known to the audience at home and abroad, Poli Genova is among the most recognizable faces on the Bulgarian pop scene. In 2011, she debuted at the song contest, and five years later she won fourth place with “If Love Was a Crime“. She hosted the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, and viewers also know her as a long-time coach on “The Voice of Bulgaria“ on bTV.

On stage, she wins over the audience with charisma and energy, but in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ applause will not be a measure of success. Polly will have to rely on her sense of people, recognize hidden intentions and judge when openness is an advantage and when it is better to remain silent. Will she find the right rhythm in a game where everyone can get out of tune?

The new five participants will join the already announced – Vanya Shtereva, Mila Mihova, Emil Konrad, Yordan Krachunov, Alexandra Zhekova, Tea and Naum Shopov, Bratoev brothers, Stoyan Doychev, Nancy Karaboycheva, Nedelcho Bogdanov, Olga Modeva, Dani Varbanov and Maria Chakardakova.

The second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ from November 6 on bTV will offer new challenges, unexpected alliances and difficult decisions for the participants, and the big question remains: Who will be able to expose the traitors before they remove them from the game?