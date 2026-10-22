On October 25, Aleksandar Vucic will appear before Serbian voters not as president, but as a candidate for prime minister. He resigned from the state post on September 27 to head the list of the Serbian Progressive Party and the "Alexander Vucic - United Serbia" coalition in the early parliamentary elections. If his political force is given a mandate to govern, Vučić could return to the helm of the Serbian government, which he already led between 2014 and 2017.

A family history that begins in Bosnia

Vučić was born on March 5, 1970 in Belgrade to Andjelko Vučić and Angelina Milovanov. He has a younger brother, Andrej. On his father's side, his family originates from the Bugojno region in central Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vučić himself has said that his relatives were forced to leave the village of Čipulić during World War II. He has also stated that his grandfather, who was named Andjelko, as well as other members of the family, were killed during the war. This is part of the family history that the Serbian politician has repeatedly linked to his attitude to national issues.

Two families and three children

Vučić's first marriage was to journalist Ksenia Vučić. They have a son, Danilo, born in 1997, and a daughter, Milica, born in 2002. The marriage ended in separation, and Ksenia Vučić passed away in January 2022. Her funeral in Belgrade was held in the presence of their two children and Aleksandar Vučić.

In 2013, Vučić married Tamara Đukanović, who later became known as Tamara Vučić. She graduated in political science from the Diplomatic Academy of the Serbian Foreign Ministry, and previously worked as an advisor in the diplomatic service. In June 2017, just days after taking office as president, the two welcomed their son Vukan.

In an interview with „Kurir“ Vučić described his varying closeness to his three children. He said of Danilo: „We usually talk to him as friends“. He said of his daughter Milica that she is strong, brave and responsible, and that he spends time playing games with his youngest son Vukan.

Basketball instead of movies

Among the few details that Vučić shares about his personal life is his passion for sports. He is known as a supporter of „Crvena zvezda“ and says that he mostly follows basketball. He also watches football, volleyball, water polo and handball when his schedule allows.

In the same interview, he stated that he hardly watches TV series and films, and his free time in front of the TV is usually dedicated to sports matches or news broadcasts. Thus, family conversations, sports and politics outline the three most visible aspects of the Serbian leader's life outside the presidential institution.

Sources: apnews.com, kurir.rs, n1info.rs