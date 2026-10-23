"Undercover 6": Crucial decisions in the third episode

This Saturday, October 24, at 10:00 PM on BNT 1, the hit series on public television “Undercover 6“ continues with crucial decisions and surprising developments that can completely change the course of events.

The huge viewer interest in the series confirms BNT as a leader in television broadcasting. After a strong start on October 10, the second episode of the crime series is once again the most watched television content on Saturday night (target audience base 25-54 years old). The episode was watched by an average of 307,000 viewers based on a target audience of 4+ years, and the achieved audience share and rating among the economically active audience (target audience 25-54 years old) are 22.3% Share and 6.0% Rating, respectively, according to the official peoplemetric data of GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria.

A fateful choice is at the heart of the outcome of the relationship between Yavor Krastev (Pavel Ivanov) and Amigoto (Yulian Vergov). Is there a war on yet another front and will Kukata (Marian Valev) manage to neutralize the consequences? The answers are forthcoming in the third episode of “Undercover 6“.

In the BNT 1 program, Saturday evening becomes a reserved territory for Bulgarian films and series – “BG Cinema Evening“. Before the new episode of “Undercover 6“ viewers of the Bulgarian National Television will be able to watch another series from the film production of the public television – “All about my son“ starring Dimitar Rachkov.

Since its premiere in 2011, the BNT-produced “Undercover“ has established itself as one of the most iconic and successful Bulgarian series. It has become a television phenomenon with international recognition, broadcast in dozens of countries around the world. “Undercover 6“ is a co-production between the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. Together with BNT, the executive producers are Magardich Halvadzhiyan, Sylvester Yordanov and Velina Shtarbakova. The delegated producer on behalf of BNT is Miladin Gergov. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, and the script team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the creative producer of the series.

„Undercover 6“ is part of the film production of BNT – the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, which consistently invests in the creation of original Bulgarian film and television content.