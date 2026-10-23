A new generation of producers is rediscovering the music of Nina Simone

Nina Simone has never been an artist who fits into one genre. Jazz, blues, soul, gospel and classical music coexist in her catalog, and her voice remains one of the most recognizable in the history of music. Now eight of the most interesting names on the contemporary electronic scene get the opportunity to put it in a completely new context. The result is “Verve Remixed // Nina Simone“ - a compilation that meets the singer's legendary recordings with house, electronic rhythms and modern club production.

The album collects all the remixes presented in 2026 as part of the Year of Nina campaign, dedicated to Simone's musical legacy. Behind the eight new versions are Solomun, Mochakk, HAAi, DESIREE, Antdot, dublon, Austin Millz and Supershy - artists with different approaches to electronic music, united by the idea of giving new life to recordings created decades earlier.

Among the highlights are “Take Care Of Business“ in Solomun's interpretation, “See-Line Woman“ with the characteristic club style of Brazilian producer Mochakk and “Four Women“, reworked by South African DJ and producer DESIREE. Each of them approaches the original material in a different way, but retains the most important thing - the presence and expressiveness of Nina Simone's voice.

Along with the premiere of the compilation, the newest single “I Put A Spell On You (Austin Millz Remix)“ is also released. American DJ, producer and songwriter Austin Millz already has a successful history with Simone's music after his remix of "Feeling Good" in 2022. Now he returns to one of her most iconic songs, combining the dramatic original vocals with hip-hop influences and a modern club beat. The familiar composition gains new energy without losing the tension and character that made it a classic.

“Verve Remixed // Nina Simone“ continues one of the most interesting initiatives in the Verve Records catalog. Launched in 2002, the “Verve Remixed“ series invites leading electronic producers to work with original recordings of jazz and soul legends. Over the years, it has included performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington and other big names, whose work reaches new audiences through modern club culture.