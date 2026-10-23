A$AP Rocky Releases New VIDEO for “SWAT TEAM”

A$AP Rocky has released the official video for “SWAT TEAM“ – a song with which he expands the world of his album “Don’t Be Dumb“. The video was directed by the rapper himself together with Arnaud Derudil and is built around police pursuit, tension and a game of power and control. Symbols of his creative team AWGE stand out among the visual details.

The action scenes are shot in a cinematic style, and the story refers to themes that are also present in Rocky’s public image in recent years – the pressure of institutions, control and the clash with justice. The video follows the artist's signature approach of turning his musical projects into complete visual narratives.

„Disc 2“ will collect unreleased material

The premiere of „SWAT TEAM“ comes days after the video for „SHROOM CLOUDS“ – a song featuring Reggie and Jeremy. The track, which was performed by Rocky in 2021 and 2022, was officially released on October 16 and is presented as the first taste of „Don’t Be Dumb – Disc 2“. This was reported by the music publication Pitchfork.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, A$AP Rocky described the new project as a sequel to the album. “Disc 2 is coming out any minute now – it's just a sequel to Don’t Be Dumb“, the rapper said. He specified that it will include songs he's been writing for the past eight years but haven't yet found a place on an album, as well as new visuals.

”Don’t Be Dumb“ was released in January and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 123,000 equivalent album units in the US. This is Rocky's third album to reach the top of the US chart, after “LONG.LIVE.A$AP“ and „AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP“.

„SWAT TEAM“ was also shown in Sofia

The Bulgarian audience saw the video even before its official premiere. On October 9, A$AP Rocky gave his first concert in our country at „Arena 8888 Sofia“ as part of the „Don’t Be Dumb World Tour“. The video for „SWAT TEAM“ was included in the stage program of the show.

The new video was released on October 21, and the next step in the campaign around „Don’t Be Dumb“ is the official presentation of „Disc 2“. An exact release date has not been announced publicly.

Sources: avtora.com, pitchfork.com, au.rollingstone.com