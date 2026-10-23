Medi presented her new musical project “I Don't Wish You Well“, in which the love pain and the disappointment of the breakup are at the center of the story. The song was met with positive reactions from the artist's fans after the premiere.

The music was written by Yorgos Kakosayos, the arrangement is by Daniel Ganev, and the lyrics are a joint work of Medi and Anastasia Mavrodieva. The guitar and bass recording features Yannis Perdikaris, who is also responsible for the live instrumental parts.

The video clip follows the emotional line of the song. The guitar takes the lead, and the piano complements the visual atmosphere. Medi takes on the role of a heartbroken man who is experiencing the difficult end of a love affair.

The film is directed by Ivan Dimitrov – Torex, and the cinematographer is Georgi Markov. The singer's look is taken care of by Velislava Velkova and Milen Ivanov, and the photos for the project are by Georgi Malev.

Fans reacted immediately

After the premiere, Medi's fans commented on the emotional performance and the message of the song. “The song is a total hit, like every other one of your songs, from the first listen!“, wrote one of the fans.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, signal.bg