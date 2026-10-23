Roger Federer Moves Into Tens of Millions of Euros Mansion (VIDEO)

In the evening, lights can already be seen behind the windows of Roger Federer's new home on Lake Zurich. After nearly seven years of construction, the legendary Swiss tennis player and his family have settled into the complex in Rapperswil-Jona, although the work on it is not yet fully completed.

The property covers about 17,000 square meters and is estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros. The complex includes six separate buildings, an underground garage, a private tennis court and a number of modern amenities.

Home on Lake Zurich

The buildings have already been furnished and are apparently being used by the family. While Federer and his family are living in their new home, gardeners continue to shape the landscaping of the extensive grounds. The mansion is gradually taking on a finished look, but the construction process is not yet fully completed.

The move also coincides with new developments right next door. Around 20 luxury apartments are being built next door, meaning the area around the complex continues to change.

Tennis court in the mansion

A private court is a natural accent in the home of a man who has become one of the most recognizable figures in world tennis. Federer ended his competitive career as a winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and remains involved in the sport off the professional court.

The new mansion combines the scale of a luxury private complex with the practicality of a family home. The most memorable detail so far is simple: the home is already inhabited, but the gardens and neighboring buildings are still waiting for the finishing touches.

Source: dir.bg