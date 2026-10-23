Recipe of the day: Marinated figs with garlic and walnuts for the winter

Required products:

dried figs - 500 g;

walnuts - 150 g;

garlic - 6 - 8 cloves.

For the marinade:

wine vinegar 6% - 300 ml;

water - 200 ml;

honey - 3 tbsp;

salt - 1/2 tsp;

cloves - 3 pcs.;

allspice - 5 grains;

black pepper - 8 grains.

Preparation method:

The nuts are divided into large pieces or quarters to preserve their texture. The garlic is cut into thin slices.

Each fig is carefully cut on the side, without cutting all the way through, so that a pocket is formed. A piece of walnut and one or two slices of garlic are placed in it. The filled fruits are arranged in small clean jars.

The marinade boils for a few minutes

For the marinade, mix 300 milliliters of wine vinegar with 200 milliliters of water, 3 tablespoons of honey and half a teaspoon of salt. Add 3 cloves, 5 allspice and 8 black peppercorns.

The liquid is heated to boiling, then allowed to simmer for 3-4 minutes. The hot marinade is distributed among the jars so that the figs are completely covered.

The jars are closed immediately and sterilized 10 minutes after the water boils. After removing, they are turned over on the lids and allowed to cool.

They are suitable for cheeses and roasted meats

In order for the flavor to develop, the figs must stand for at least 2-3 weeks before serving. Serve in small portions as a sweet and sour accent to mature hard cheeses, goat cheese, blue cheese, brie and camembert.

They are also combined with prosciutto, dried sausages, roasted pork, duck, lamb and game. After opening, the jar must be stored in the refrigerator.

Source: gotvach.bg