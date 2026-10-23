Mushroom with previously unknown DNA profile discovered in US

A small mushroom with a purple cap and bright yellow lamellae may be a previously unknown species. It was discovered in mid-June near Cross Lanes, West Virginia, and when illuminated with ultraviolet light, its colors change to deep blue, orange and yellow.

The find was made by Drew Palmer, an amateur mycologist, citizen scientist and member of the board of directors and science committee of the West Virginia Mushroom Club. He came across two specimens in a small mossy patch surrounded by oaks and beeches after a planned visit to a nature park was canceled.

“It's a truly unique color combination, so different from other species in this part of the country,“ says Palmer.

Palmer was unable to identify the fungus by consulting books and scientific publications. After posting photos and descriptions on iNaturalist and in international mushroom-loving groups, he sent dried tissue samples to the Mycota Lab in Michigan for DNA sequencing.

The results showed a DNA barcode that did not match a known sequence. The closest known genetic relative is a species associated with conifers in California and the northwestern United States. The discovered fungus, however, differs from it in habitat, shape and structure.

Colors change under UV light

In normal light, the fungus is purple-yellow. Under ultraviolet light, its colors appear different, with the purple and yellow areas changing to bright blue, orange and yellow hues.

“It's a bright purple and yellow fungus with chrome-yellow lamellae, and when you put it under UV light, all the colors change“, explains Palmer.

The lab has given the find the provisional name Hygrocybe sp. “WV02“. According to the published description, the combination of the significant genetic distance to known species and the differences in appearance almost certainly point to a new species.

However, the final conclusion has not yet been made. A scientific description, comparison with additional specimens, and an official name are pending. Until then, the mushroom remains a potential new addition to the scientific register, not an officially recognized species.

Source: wvpress.org