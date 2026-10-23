Sylvie left "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" with criticism of the show

Sylvie left "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" after a ceremony without a rose and said that she expected to be eliminated then. In the same episode, host Raina Karayaneva gave golden roses to Tsveta and Ralitsa, which allowed them to stay in shape.

In an interview with "Before Lunch", Sylvie said that she had been repeatedly provoked by the production. "I feel grateful that I left right now," she said, adding that at a certain point she would no longer be able to stand it. Her claims are presented as a personal assessment of her participation.

Allegations of restrictions

Sylvie said that Pavel invited her on a date several times, but according to her, these moments were not shown on the air. She also said that she was turned away by editors three times when she wanted to go to a cocktail party with him.

According to her, after she refused to go on a date with a man, restrictions were imposed on her. She claims that men were forbidden to talk to her without her permission, and she herself could not give roses. The production has not publicly presented its position on these allegations in the materials mentioned.

What kind of man is Sylvie looking for

The participant, who also participated in the third season of “The Bachelor“, stated that this time she did not find love, but she gained friendships. “No. But I found a lot of friends“, she told LadyZone.

Sylvie described the partner she wanted as a strong, responsible, stable, mature, smart and successful man with a kind heart. She said that she would not forgive infidelity, and the likelihood of finding true love in a reality format, according to her, is small.

She also commented on the absence of the harmonica with which she was remembered in her previous participation. According to her, the production wanted to provoke her, but she refused. Instead, Sylvie recited a poem by Hristo Botev, which she said received high marks, but was not included in the montage.

Sources: bgdnes.bg, ladyzone.bg