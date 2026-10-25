Osvaldo Rios: from musician to soap opera star

Before his face became one of the recognizable faces in Latin American soap operas, Osvaldo Rios played and sang in Puerto Rican bands. He was born on October 25, 1960 in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He studied psychology and worked with teenagers for a while, but his childhood dream of becoming an actor gradually replaced his profession.

Rioz started in television with the production "On That Beach", and his theatrical participation in the production "M.A.C.H.O.S." earned him the "Agueybana" award for breakthrough. In parallel with his acting work, he maintains his connection with music. As a young man, he was part of the groups Los Cantores de San Juan, Son Borinqueño and Colindancias, where he sang, played guitar and bass.

„Cassandra“ made him an international star

His big breakthrough came in 1992 with the Venezuelan telenovela „Cassandra“. In it, Ríos played the dual role of twins Ignacio and Luis David, who find themselves involved in the same love story. He also sang the theme song for the series, which became one of the most recognizable Latin American television hits.

After the success of „Cassandra“ the actor takes on leading roles in “The Widow in White“, “Hold Me Tight“, “Wildcat“, “Rousan“, “Zorro: The Sword and the Rose“ and “The Triumph of Love“. In “Zorro: The Sword and the Rose“ he plays Alejandro de la Vega - a character that Rios himself defines as a turning point in his career. In an interview with “Diario Libre“ he says:

“Cassandra“ and “The Widow in White“ are examples of what a good story should be when told by an excellent screenwriter.

Music remains part of his path

In 1994, at the height of the popularity of “Cassandra“, Ríos released the album “Osvaldo Ríos: In the Soul and on the Skin“. For “The Widow in White“ he recorded the song “Alicia, when we are one“, and the soundtrack to the telenovela includes 15 compositions, including performances by Ríos and Yolandita Monje.

His musical experience also helps him on the stage. He participated in musicals based on classic Broadway titles such as “Boys and Dolls“, “The King and I“ and “Beauty and the Beast“. Later, he also developed a production activity, including through his own company, focused on television and film projects.

In a conversation with “Diario Libre“ Rios indicated that he was a leading actor in more than 30 series during his 35-year international career. According to him, these productions have reached over 180 countries and have been translated into more than 30 languages. In July 2026, he met again with Coraima Torres – his screen partner from “Cassandra“ – at an event in Dubai, where the two were honored for their humanitarian work.

Sources: diariolibre.com, peopleenespanol.com, eluniverso.com