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Meghan Markle's father under investigation for child pornography

Meghan Markle's father under investigation for child pornography

The report was filed by his son, who claims he found four boxes of phones, hard drives, books and other materials at Thomas Markle's home in the Philippines

Oct 23, 2026 12:30 31

Meghan Markle's father under investigation for child pornography - 1
Sybina Andreeva Sybina Andreeva Author at Fakti.bg

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's father, is under investigation in the Philippines after his son filed a police report for allegedly storing child sexual abuse materials. According to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. claims to have discovered hundreds, possibly thousands, of images in four large boxes at his father's home in Cebu City.

“When I found this material, I was horrified and had no choice but to report my father“, Thomas Markle Jr. said. He has indicated that after the report he will not speak to his father unless called to testify against him.

Reports to authorities in the Philippines and the US

According to the British newspaper, the report to the US authorities was filed on July 10. Thomas Markle Jr. contacted the FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the police in Pennsylvania, where his father lived.

After receiving no further inquiries, the son returned to the remaining items in the four boxes and sought help from a local IT specialist. According to his claims, the items included nine cell phones, three hard drives, videotapes, books, photographs and family mementos.

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Anti-Trafficking Council has set up a task force led by the Center for the Protection of Women and Children. The FBI has confirmed receipt of the contents of Thomas Markle Jr.'s statement, and according to the publication, US authorities are also preparing an inspection.

Seizure and technical examination to follow

The four boxes are to be handed over to investigators in Cebu for detailed technical and forensic examination. Thomas Markle Jr. had to sign a document agreeing to the inspection in the presence of lawyers hired by the task force.

Officers from the Center for the Protection of Women and Children declined to comment. The publication did not report any charges against Thomas Markle Sr., 82, who is currently in a Florida nursing home.

Thomas Markle Jr., 60, has been caring for his father since he suffered a major stroke in 2022. The publication said the two have broken off their relationship since the report was filed. Thomas Markle Sr. has also not had contact with his daughter, Meghan Markle, since 2018.