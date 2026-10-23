Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's father, is under investigation in the Philippines after his son filed a police report for allegedly storing child sexual abuse materials. According to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. claims to have discovered hundreds, possibly thousands, of images in four large boxes at his father's home in Cebu City.

“When I found this material, I was horrified and had no choice but to report my father“, Thomas Markle Jr. said. He has indicated that after the report he will not speak to his father unless called to testify against him.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father is being investigated by police for the possession of child abuse images, it has been reported. Thomas Markle Sr, who lives in the Philippines, is alleged to have an extensive collection of illegal images that were discovered by the Duchess’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr🔗 https://t.co/u6kCOTjVTB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 23, 2026

Reports to authorities in the Philippines and the US

According to the British newspaper, the report to the US authorities was filed on July 10. Thomas Markle Jr. contacted the FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the police in Pennsylvania, where his father lived.

After receiving no further inquiries, the son returned to the remaining items in the four boxes and sought help from a local IT specialist. According to his claims, the items included nine cell phones, three hard drives, videotapes, books, photographs and family mementos.

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Anti-Trafficking Council has set up a task force led by the Center for the Protection of Women and Children. The FBI has confirmed receipt of the contents of Thomas Markle Jr.'s statement, and according to the publication, US authorities are also preparing an inspection.

Seizure and technical examination to follow

The four boxes are to be handed over to investigators in Cebu for detailed technical and forensic examination. Thomas Markle Jr. had to sign a document agreeing to the inspection in the presence of lawyers hired by the task force.

Officers from the Center for the Protection of Women and Children declined to comment. The publication did not report any charges against Thomas Markle Sr., 82, who is currently in a Florida nursing home.

Thomas Markle Jr., 60, has been caring for his father since he suffered a major stroke in 2022. The publication said the two have broken off their relationship since the report was filed. Thomas Markle Sr. has also not had contact with his daughter, Meghan Markle, since 2018.