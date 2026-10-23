NOVA presents the first vertical drama in Bulgaria

Nova Broadcasting Group presents the first vertical drama in Bulgaria according to the information announced by the company. The series “To Love a Stranger“ will be available on NOVA PLAY from November 8, 2026.

The production is a love thriller with a crime plot. At the center of the story is a young woman who falls in love with a mysterious man with amnesia. While trying to save her family business, she gradually understands that the man's past is connected with heavy secrets.

These secrets threaten not only the relationship between the two, but also the life of the heroine. The plot combines a romantic line with mystery and criminal suspense, with the outcome depending on the revelation of the man's identity and past.

„To Love a Stranger“ was shot entirely in a vertical format, tailored to the way mobile phones are used. The picture is designed to be watched without rotating the screen, and the short episodes are designed for quick and consistent tracking.

The format allows the series to be watched on different devices and on the go. This distinguishes it from traditional television productions, where the content is usually created for a horizontal screen and longer viewing.

The introduction of the vertical drama is part of Nova Broadcasting Group's strategy for digital transformation and expansion of online content. The company presents the project as a way for traditional television productions to be supplemented with formats created specifically for the digital environment.

The series was created by a young team with international experience. Most of the actors will be appearing for the first time in front of the Bulgarian audience.