Ivana writes her autobiography after 27 years on stage

After 27 years on stage, Ivana is embarking on a new project – preparing an autobiography. In the book, the singer will talk about her musical path and personal moments that remained out of the spotlight. No release date has been announced yet, nor are details known about which stories will find a place in it.

The news comes after the concert “Champagne and Tears“, which Ivana performed on October 17 at the capital's “Arena 8888“. On stage next to her were the musicians from “Ku-ku Band“ led by Evgeni Dimitrov-Maestro. The preparation of the show lasted six months, and one of the most difficult tasks was arranging the repertoire. Some of the songs were collected in mixes to find a place in the program.

Shortly before the start, Slavi Trifonov called Ivana. “Before I went on stage, Slavi called me on the phone and told me three sentences that I needed“, she shared with the audience, without revealing what exactly he told her.

One of the most emotional moments in the show was the performance of “From the Spring“ – a song that Ivana associates with her father, who died in 2021. The memory moved the singer and her mother, who was among the spectators in the hall.

A special surprise for the audience was the appearance of bozukarka Stoyana. The two performed together on stage again, despite having had disagreements over the years. Ivana admitted that music managed to bring them together. So far, there is no information whether the meeting will lead to a new joint professional project.

Among the guests at the concert were Sofi Marinova, Galena, Toni Dacheva, Medi, Boni, Esil Duran, Emi Stambolova and Elena Parisheva with Ivelin Popov. Alex, Galena's little son, also took to the stage to sing with Ivana "Who are you, huh?". In the audience was also the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, to whom the singer made a humorous remark related to the song "Drive Crazy".

The finale was with "Champagne and Tears", followed by "My Country, My Bulgaria" by Emil Dimitrov, performed together with the "Ku-ku Band". The evening also had a charitable element - Ivana called on her fans to donate funds to Krisko's foundation "Sunny Children" instead of flowers.