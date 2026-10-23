The six-year-old daughter of Toma Nikiforov believed that her father had died while he was participating in the eighth season of “Games of the Will“. The judoka spoke about her experience in a television interview on NOVA after leaving the reality show on October 16.

The girl connected her father's prolonged absence with the death of a loved one. A year earlier, the family experienced the loss of the child's godfather. That's why the daughter decided that the same thing happened to Toma.

“She thought I was no longer alive“, the winner of the Belgian "Traitors" told Gala in "Na kafe".

According to him, the child told his mother and grandmother: “You don't need to lie to me anymore, I know that Daddy is with Grandfather God“. The statement showed how hard the girl experienced the absence of her father, who was out of his daily life due to his participation in the show.

After the end of the reality show, Toma met his wife and children at the airport. The emotion was so strong that he fell to his knees and hugged his loved ones.

“At the airport, I just fell to my knees, hugged them and it was very, very nice“, he shares.

The reality hero said that the people around them also cried, although they did not know what was happening. For the athlete, this was one of his strongest encounters after what he experienced in “Games of the Will“.

Toma Nikiforov also announced that he and his family had decided to return from Brussels to Bulgaria. The judoka has lived in the Belgian capital for years, but said that the country no longer seems so peaceful to him.

He expressed concerns about security in Brussels in the evening and indicated that, in his opinion, there are more opportunities for development in Bulgaria. Toma Nikiforov is a two-time European judo champion and a participant in three Olympic Games.