North West wishes her mother Kim Kardashian a happy birthday with a PHOTO of herself sleeping

Kim Kardashian received an unusual greeting for her 46th birthday. Her 13-year-old daughter North West posted a photo on Instagram of the reality star asleep in a chair.

In the photo, North smiles broadly next to her mother. Kim has her head tilted back, and the photo appears to have been taken in a room that looks like a conference room. Above the image, North wrote: „Happy birthday, I love you“.

North West celebrates her mother's 46th birthday, Kim Kardashian, with an iconic photo. 😅 ¿Qué te parece su elección? 🥳 Foto por: @northwest https://t.co/yezTaXMx4E — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) October 21, 2026

Against the backdrop of Kim's otherwise perfect looks, her eldest daughter decided to show an unfiltered and completely vulnerable version of the star, which did not go unnoticed by her fans.

The photo was shared just hours after Kim posted footage of her Halloween makeover. She appeared with a bright blue wig, heavy eye makeup, long black nails, and decorative piercings - a look clearly inspired by North West's style. Kim also copies her daughter's preference for black clothes and a large skull necklace.

Отношенията между двете често попадат във фокуса на социалните мрежи. По-рано Норт беше показала пиърсинги по лицето и тялото, което предизвика коментари заради възрастта ѝ. По време на livestream обаче тя и Ким уточниха, че украшенията са фалшиви.

Когато Норт заговори за възможността един ден да си направи истински пиърсинг на носа, Ким отговори, че засега може да използват лепящи се украшения.

Ким Кардашиян и Кание Уест имат четири деца – Норт, Чикаго, Сейнт и Псалм. Двамата се разведоха през 2022 г.