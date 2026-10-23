91-Year-Old Julie Andrews Makes First Public Appearance in Months (PHOTOS)

Hollywood veteran Julie Andrews was snapped making a rare public appearance in the Hamptons after not being seen for months. The 91-year-old actress was photographed getting out of a car and being helped.

Andrews opted for a casual outfit for the outing. She wore a lilac jacket, a white baseball cap, and rose-tinted sunglasses. Photos posted by Page Six.

Julie Andrews, 91, seen for first time in months during rare Hamptons outing https://t.co/K7aCrSs7tW https://t.co/HoHd8zYbNo — Page Six (@PageSix) October 22, 2026

The appearance comes after the actress announced she would be taking on fewer on-camera commitments after nearly eight decades of work in film and television.

„I haven't completely retired, but I'm working differently these days – "I'm writing books and doing a lot of podcasts and voiceovers," Julie Andrews told the Hollywood Reporter in August.

She has since confirmed that she will not be returning for the third film in the Princess Diaries series.

Andrews played Queen Clarice Renaldi in the first two films, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis.

"I think I'm over it. It's not that I'm not excited. I just don't feel like I have to do it anymore," Andrews said.

Anne Hathaway announced in July that the script for the third film had been rewritten and was in development. According to her, the team started over with a new direction, which according to the actress should lead to the right version of the film.

The first film “The Princess Diaries“ was released in 2001. In it, Julie Andrews plays the queen of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, and Hathaway is her granddaughter - a teenager who realizes that she is the heir to the throne.

Julie Andrews remains in the memory of the audience through her iconic roles in “Mary Poppins“ and “The Sound of Music“. She is an “Oscar“ winner, but in recent years she has directed her professional activity towards books, podcasts and voice recordings.