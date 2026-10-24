From Manhattan to Covent Garden is a long distance, but the change in the lives of Rahel Orban and Istvan Tiborc happened in just over a year. The daughter of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and her husband have moved to London, and according to an investigation by VSquare, they are starting to sell their assets in Hungary.

In August 2025, Rahel Orban, Tiborc and their children left for the United States. Then she announced that she had been accepted to an American university. In September this year, however, the couple were spotted getting out of a Mercedes G-Class with Hungarian registration plates on Tavistock Street in London's Covent Garden.

Several sources connected to the Orbán-era business elite told VSquare that the family had indeed settled in the UK. The children were enrolled in private schools in the country. The BDPST Group, a company linked to Tiborc, did not confirm the move, only telling Telex that the family had been living abroad for more than a year.

Change of power and fear of investigations

“Everything is being sold. They are trying to leave as few assets in Hungary as possible”, a source who knows the couple told VSquare.

According to VSquare, the move to London comes against the backdrop of political change in Hungary. Viktor Orbán lost the parliamentary elections in April 2026 after 16 years in power, and Peter Magyar became the new prime minister.

The publication also links the family's decision to the fears of some of the former ruling elite that law enforcement actions may follow. The statement does not mean that charges have been brought against Rahel Orbán or Istvan Tiborc, and VSquare does not report that a specific investigation has been launched against them.

In the same context, the publication points to the detention of Daniel Jelinek, Tiborc's former business partner. He was detained in September on suspicion of bribery, and on October 16, the court placed him under house arrest with electronic monitoring. According to VSquare, Jelinek has given substantial explanations and is cooperating with investigators.

A day before the publication of VSquare's bulletin, György Matolcszy, former governor of the Hungarian National Bank, was also detained. He is being investigated on suspicions of economic fraud and the use of a forged private document, and an international arrest warrant has been issued for his son Adam.

Orbán's son-in-law's business

Istvan Tiborc is among the most influential businessmen associated with the previous government. VSquare claims that his business empire grew significantly thanks to state contracts and state-supported opportunities during Orbán's 16-year rule.

At the same time, the publication notes that after the change of power, this flow has dried up, and the former ruling elite perceives the new authorities as hostile. There is currently no public confirmation of the family's final move to London, nor of any specific deals to sell their property in Hungary.

Sources: vsquare.org, apnews.com