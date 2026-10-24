A large fire engulfed the Kellsteinhaus above Berchtesgaden, one of the most visited tourist spots in Bavaria, also known as the “Eagle's Nest“, on Friday evening. The building, built as a representative teahouse for Adolf Hitler, burned at an altitude of 1,834 meters.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9 p.m., and the first rescue teams arrived at 9:52 p.m. When they reached the scene, they found a large fire. About 150 firefighters were involved in the extinguishing, but access to the building was difficult due to the mountainous terrain.

“The Kellsteinhaus is completely engulfed in flames and the fire department is in a large-scale operation“, a police spokesman in Berchtesgaden told “Bild“.

According to the police, there were no reports of injuries. According to initial information, there were no people in the building, but firefighters searched it in difficult conditions while continuing to put out the fire.

Version of deliberate arson is being investigated

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. The police are also investigating the version of deliberate arson. According to “Bild“ on the way to the scene of the incident, officers encountered a motorcyclist who was driving down the mountain. He was then stopped and detained.

The connection of the detainee to the fire has not been confirmed. The police have stressed that this is only a possible version for now, and the investigation is ongoing. The case has been taken over by the criminal police in Traunstein.

Historic building and tourist attraction

The Kellsteinhaus was built in 1937-1938 as a representative building for Hitler in the Obersalzberg complex. Hitler himself rarely visited it. After the end of World War II, the building survived largely undamaged.

Since 1952, the Kellsteinhaus has operated as a mountain inn, and there is also an exhibition on the history of the place and its connection with the Nazi regime. The extent of the damage and whether the building can be saved have not yet been announced.

Sources: bild.de, br.de, pnp.de