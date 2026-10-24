The Cabbage Festival gathers guests today in Petarch

The aroma of zelnik and the competition for the heaviest cabbage will gather residents and guests of the village of Petarch today. The traditional Cabbage Festival starts at 11:00 on the central square, in front of the National Community Center “New Life – 1919“, in the municipality of Kostinbrod.

This is the 19th edition of the event, which has been held annually since 2007. The main highlight will once again be the competition for the heaviest cabbage, in which local producers will present their harvest. Culinary demonstrations, traditional cabbage soup, awards and entertainment are also planned.

This year the holiday is included in the national culinary festival “Tastes of Bulgaria“. “This year the holiday will be part of the initiative “Tastes of Bulgaria““, the Kostinbrod Municipality states. Nikola Simeonov, Nora Nedkova and Yanitsa Vladova will participate in the culinary program.

The musical program includes performances by Plamena Petrova and Boryana Pantereva – Briana. The hosts will be Nina Hamilton, Iskren Petsov and Rangel Vangelov.

Entrance to the Cabbage Festival is free, with food and drinks paid for by visitors. The event is organized by the Petarch Municipality and the National Community Center “New Life – 1919“ with the support of the Municipality of Kostinbrod.

Sources: stolica.bg, btvnovinite.bg, standartnews.com