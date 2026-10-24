Kris Jenner showed off the results of a $150,000 facelift

Kris Jenner attracted attention with her appearance when visiting a Bvlgari store in Rome with her daughter Kim Kardashian. The 70-year-old reality star was wearing sunglasses, a pink Chanel jacket, a burgundy set and a bag in the same color. Kim Kardashian appeared next to her in a white dress with a plunging neckline.

The outing in the Italian capital is part of Kim's 46th birthday celebrations. Earlier this week, she hosted a family party at the “Baldi“ restaurant at the “Waldorf Astoria“ hotel in Beverly Hills before flying to Europe. Daily Mail linked the attention to Jenner's appearance to a facelift she underwent in 2025, costing $150,000.

Jenner has denied claims she regrets

The procedure was performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen M. Levine. Jenner first showed off her altered appearance in May 2025 in Paris, where she supported her daughter during her home robbery trial.

Later, on her daughter Khloe Kardashian's podcast “Khloe in Wonderland”, Jenner denied claims that she was unhappy with the results or in conflict with the surgeon.

“That's a flat-out lie. I love my facelift. I love my doctor. I'm completely obsessed with him," Kris Jenner says.

She adds: "At 70, I don't really care what anyone thinks of me. I don't need anyone's approval. I love my face and I'm completely comfortable with the way I look."

“My version of aging gracefully“

In September 2025, Jenner told Vogue Arabia that she had a previous facelift about 15 years earlier and decided to get another procedure because she wanted to be “the best version“ of herself.

“Just because you're getting older doesn't mean you have to give up on yourself. If you feel good in your skin and want to age naturally, don't do anything. But for me, that's graceful aging. That's my version," she says.

Along with her appearance in Rome, Jenner was once again linked to the topic of cosmetic care. Earlier this year, she said that she uses hair peptides in the form of chewable tablets and that she is an investor in the brand that offers them. The claims about their effect are part of her advertising publication, not a medical conclusion.

Sources: dailymail.com, amp.nine.com.au