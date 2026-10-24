Rick Stein names his favourite restaurant in the UK

Rabbit with mustard sauce, côte de boeuf and provincial French cuisine are among the reasons why Rick Stein names London restaurant Bouchon Racine as his favourite in the UK.

The restaurant is located in Farringdon and is run by head chef Henry Harris. Stein likes it for its approach to classic French dishes, which he says are prepared with such care that they can sometimes be better than those in France.

„He makes French food with so much love. "It's French country cooking, not haute cuisine," says Rick Stein.

The chef singles out the rabbit with mustard sauce and the côte de boeuf among the dishes he's tried there. He says the restaurant relies on local produce, prepared exceptionally well, and the staff contribute to the overall experience.

The ingredient that changes the Bolognese

Stein admits to adding Spanish pimento to the Bolognese sauce, although Italian chefs probably wouldn't approve of this approach. The spice adds a slight smoky flavor that he compares to chipotle.

“The secret is to put in enough that you can't tell it's there, but you can definitely feel it if it's missing,“ he explains.

In addition to bolognese, Stein shares other preferences. His favorite olive oil is Sicilian Ravida, which he describes as floral, with a slight bitterness. Among fish, he likes ling the most, describing it as a more affordable choice than cod and haddock.

Comté, Échiré butter, and chicken rice in Singapore

Stein's favorite cheese is Comté. He chooses it for its flavor, aroma, and ability to age well, as well as its elasticity when cooked. His fridge usually contains champagne, salami or prosciutto and small tomatoes.

The chef describes the salted Échiré butter as the best French butter and one of the best ever. When he wants to return to Asian cuisine, he chooses Maxwell Food Centre in Singapore, where he has tried chicken rice.

For a drink with a view, Stein points to the Windmill Bar on the Greek island of Hydra. At sunset, he prefers Campari because he says it has a more pronounced bitterness and a darker color than Aperol.

Rick Stein’s new book, Rick Stein’s Cookery Course, is published by BBC Books. The volume is due out on October 29, 2026, priced at £30.

Sources: dailymail.com, thebookseller.com