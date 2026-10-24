Jordan became the first inhabitant of the new secret territory - The Tower in "Games of the Will"

The Captain of the Canary Islands Jordan became the first inhabitant of the new, terrifying territory The Tower in “Games of the Will“. He lost the elimination duel in the Arena, but the defeat did not end his participation in the show.

Jordan faced Mario, who received a nomination after the tribal council. Mario took the lead at the beginning of the battle and turned it into a victory. Thus, he secured salvation, a reward of 100 gold groschen and the opportunity to name a presumed winner in the next star battle.

After the loss, Jordan was sent to The Tower - a new, isolated territory in the extreme reality show. He will live there alone until the next eliminated participant appears.

The rules of the new location stipulate that its inhabitants will meet in a duel once a week. The last one left in the Tower will receive a direct place in the finals. Thus, the loss of the Arena left Jordan outside the main group, but gave him the opportunity to continue the fight for the final success.

In the second individual clash, the last two inhabitants of the Swamp – Victoria and Teodora met. The victory went to Victoria, who deserved the last safe place in the War of the Tribes.

Her success ended her 48-day stay in the Swamp and set a record for the duration of participation there. Teodora left the competition together with Toma, and the two will be the next guests on the podcast “After the Games“.

In the next episode of “Games of the Will“ we will watch the clash LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars, in which the team of Vanya Zapryanova and Svetlin Mitev will meet against the duo Nikolay Nachev-Dino and Tsveti Staneva.