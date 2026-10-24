Tita found her soulmate, with whom she dreams of a child

After several years in which she chose to be alone and focus on her career, Tita admitted that she was in love again. The singer said that she had found the person with whom she wanted to share her life, and the family now occupies an important place in her plans.

She made her revelations on the show “Life in a Real Case“ on bTV. Tita said that she met her current partner at a dinner at the home of a mutual friend who has four children. The man, who spends most of his time outside of Bulgaria, was supposed to leave the night before, but ended up staying.

For the singer, this was no ordinary coincidence. She claims that she felt a special connection between them from the very first meeting.

„From our first meeting, I knew that he was my soulmate“, shares Tita.

According to her, her new partner makes her feel calm, smiling and free to be herself. He is proud of her and is not connected to the world of show business. The singer believes that mutual respect is one of the foundations of their relationship. Both have built their lives independently, without relying on anyone else's help.

The singer admitted that in recent years she has consciously chosen not to be in a relationship. She did not want to be with someone just to not be alone, because she felt that the right person was not yet part of her life.

„I knew that my person was not here. I felt like he was somewhere far away, and that's how it was," she says.

Tita admits that the period was not easy. About 90% of the time she felt lonely, and coming home after a performance was sometimes especially difficult because of the silence at home.

„It was hard for me to come home after a performance and be alone between four walls. There was no one to even argue with,“ says the singer.

Today she does not regret waiting. Tita is now ready to dream of having a child, although she leaves the future to fate. Off stage, Hristina, as her real name is, prefers the peace of home, cooking and creating comfort.

In the conversation, Tita also commented on her professional breakup with Crisco. According to her, the two had differences in character and in their ideas about the development of her musical career. The disagreements led to the decision to each continue on their own path.

Now the singer's focus is on personal happiness, love and the dream of a family.