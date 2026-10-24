Andrea showed off a sizzling figure from a luxury yacht (PHOTO)

Although October is ending soon, Andrea reminded us of summer with a new shot from a luxury yacht. The singer shared a tempting photo in a swimsuit on social media, and the post quickly attracted attention among her nearly 600,000 Instagram followers.

Andrea doesn't reveal where the photo was taken or when, but the azure sea behind her suggests she's been enjoying some exotic destination recently. However, judging by her previous posts on the web, we can assume that the shot is from her recent trip to Malta, from where she also shared other beautiful landscapes.

Фолк звездата продължава участията си, като малко след морския кадър публикува и видео от изява, към което написа, че публиката ѝ е най-важното ѝ нещо.