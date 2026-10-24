Andrey Arnaudov: The budget for the film about Lili is a "walking through pain"

Collecting the budget for the film about Lili Ivanova in preparation is proving to be a serious test. Producer Andrey Arnaudov stated that at current prices and inflation, finding the necessary financing is extremely difficult.

„It was easier to collect it then, but at current prices and inflation, collecting a budget for a film about Lili Ivanova is a Sisyphean task. It's a real walk through pain!“, said Andrey in a video recorded from his car.

According to him, it is difficult to attract partners and sponsors for the project, since the production requires a more serious investment than most films that are shot in our country. He did not specify a specific amount needed for the tape's realization.