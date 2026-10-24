Krasi Radkov secretly brought mastic to "The Farm"

Krasi Radkov became a “smuggler“ on “The Farm“ after secretly bringing a small bottle of mastic to the farm. The comedian and his wife Stanislava Gancheva took on the role of laborers for one night, and the forbidden treat quickly became one of the most commented jokes in the episode.

According to “Bulgaria Dnes“ the bottle contained about 200 grams of mastic, intended for five or six people. Radkov explained that the quantity was small because the participants were forbidden to get drunk while working.

However, opening the bottle turned out to be more difficult than expected. Because of the cap, Radkov sought help from participants in the farm, and the incident was filmed by the show's cameras.

After the drink was opened, the comedian poured it into a glass of goat's milk and distributed it among those who wanted it. Thus was born the unusual combination, which on the farm received the joking name "milk with crystals".

“This one is worse than Philip Bukov!“, commented a participant after seeing how Radkov coped with the farm work.

Radkov and Gancheva did not stop at just the treat. The two helped the farmers with their daily tasks, and their presence brought additional mood to the farm. Among the tasks was also digging potatoes, in which the comedian did not perform particularly convincingly.

Krasi Radkov and Stanislava Gancheva are among the hosts of the tenth season of “The Farm“. For the first time, the show is hosted by two married couples, the other couple being Jonislav Yotov-Toto and Kristin Yotova.

After the upcoming duel on Monday at “The Farm“, new rules should come into effect that will change the relations between the camps. Until then, the secretly imported mastic and the unusual cocktail remain among the funniest moments of Radkov and Gancheva's adventure.