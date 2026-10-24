Billie Eilish had a breast reduction? (PHOTOS)

New photos of Billie Eilish have sparked an unusually lively discussion on social networks and the question of whether the 24-year-old American singer has undergone breast reduction surgery. However, there is currently no official confirmation that the winner of an “Oscar“ and multiple “Grammy“ awards has undertaken such a medical procedure.

Speculation spread on X and Instagram after users began comparing older photos of Eilish with her current shots. Particularly noteworthy were photos from her new campaign for the jewelry brand John Hardy, in which she starred with her brother and longtime musical partner Phineas O'Connell.

billie eilish reportedly reveals why she got breast reduction surgery: “i wish i could turn into a man. i get uncomfortable when i see how big my breasts are. if i’m never going to have children, what’s the point of having them? i’m not comfortable with womanhood.” https://t.co/CVUK1XN3rw — aremu (@fwrylx) October 23, 2026

Some users decided that the singer's figure seemed to have changed, and concluded that the reason could be surgery. However, the photos themselves cannot prove such a claim. Clothing, underwear, pose, photographic angle and changes in weight can significantly change the way a body looks in a photo.

Billie Eilish once said she had the biggest breasts in Hollywood. Now, after seeing her photos, many X users are saying she recently underwent breast surgery. Hey @grok, is it possible to achieve that through surgery? If so, how long does it take to recover fully? https://t.co/WdJBfTWyqt — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) October 22, 2026

The constant comments about the singer's appearance

The new discussion is particularly sensitive because of the singer's long-standing relationship with the public interest in her appearance. Even as a teenager, Billie Eilish made loose clothes part of her signature style, openly explaining that one of the reasons was her reluctance to have strangers analyze her figure her.

In 2023, Eilish spoke unusually candidly to Variety about the way the media and social networks discuss her body. The singer said that she had a large bust from an early age and expressed irritation with the double standard in which the female body constantly becomes a public topic.

This is not the first time that Billie Eilish's appearance has caused massive online reactions. The singer has repeatedly changed her style - from her characteristic oversized T-shirts and pants to corsets, evening dresses and more fitted silhouettes. At different times, such changes have led to comments about her weight, figure and sexuality.

Eilish told Vogue that she began to develop physically very early and that as a teenager she experienced serious dissatisfaction with her own body. That's why public scrutiny of her figure is a topic the singer has returned to repeatedly throughout her career.

A new look and a new role

The heightened interest in Billie Eilish's appearance coincides with another change in her. On October 22, the singer showed off a new hairstyle – a short bob in a light copper-brown shade, after appearing most often with long, dark hair in recent years.

Billie Eilish debuts new haircut. https://t.co/TxbCjayqS5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 22, 2026

The change isn't just fashionable. Billie Eilish is preparing for her first major acting role in a feature film – the new adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel The Bell Jar. The film is directed by Oscar-winning Sarah Polley, and Billie Eilish plays the main character, Esther Greenwood. Some of the singer's brighter look was already spotted during filming in Toronto.