Georgi Hristov harshly criticizes fame seekers (VIDEO)

The same people are constantly on the air, and popularity is increasingly becoming an end in itself. Georgi Hristov said this in an interview for the program “Na Kafe“, in which he commented on the domestic show business, politicians and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

“There are about 100 people who are on Nova TV in the morning, on the other TV at lunch... and we see the same faces who want to be famous“, said the singer. In his words, the pursuit of fame at all costs is a manifestation of the “impossible person complex“.

Hristov made it clear that he does not accept television presence as proof of talent. According to him, the artist is not obliged to constantly appear on the screen in order to maintain his popularity.

„There must be moderation. There must be tact“, said Georgi Hristov.

The singer also criticized the political class. „Nobody talks about how ordinary Bulgarian people live. Nobody strives to help the people live better“, he said, referring to the daily difficulties of people.

In the conversation, Hristov also commented on artificial intelligence, which according to him is not the biggest threat. „I am worried about natural simplicity, not artificial intelligence“, said the singer.

He also talked about a new song dedicated to his mother. Hristov admitted that he wrote the composition, but was unable to perform it because the emotion shook him. “I wrote a very nice new song, but I can't sing it. I'm crying“, he said.

The song may be presented to the public during his anniversary concert-performance “Black and White - 40 Years“. The event is scheduled for November 24 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia. The singer has promised to sing one of his most famous songs - “Mother“.

Hristov also revealed that the last poem by the late Ivan Tenev was given to him. He is considering a future song based on the text, part of which he hopes to perform at the concert.